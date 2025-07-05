New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) The Delhi Police have arrested two members of the Himanshu Bhau gang, wanted in a murder case in Haryana, following an encounter on Saturday morning, police said.

"The encounter took place in the Narela Industrial Area of Outer North Delhi. Acting on a tip-off, a Special Cell team intercepted the duo, who were riding a motorcycle. Instead of stopping, the accused opened fire at the police team. In retaliatory firing, both men suffered bullet injuries to their legs and were taken to a hospital for treatment," a senior police officer said.

Both the accused, Mohit Vashisht (24) and Bhumit Malik (21), were identified as members of the Himanshu Bhau gang and residents of Rohtak, Haryana.

They were on the run after killing a man in Rohtak last month at the behest of gangster Himanshu Bhau, police said.

On June 1, they allegedly shot dead a man named Anil, who was the paternal uncle of Ankit, the accused of killing Himanshu Bhau's cousin Rohit and his uncle in 2022, police said.

"The murder of Anil was carried out as part of an ongoing gang rivalry and was intended to avenge the killings of Bhau's relatives," the officer said.

The police recovered one pistol, one revolver, four live cartridges, and a stolen motorcycle from the accused during the operation. Further investigation is underway, police added.

