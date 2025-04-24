New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Two people were arrested arrested for allegedly kidnapping and killing a man over old enmity, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, a missing person report for Sanjay (30) was filed at Mayur Vihar Police Station on April 18.

Sanjay's last location was traced in a house in Chilla village in Delhi, following which the police launched a comprehensive investigation.

During the course of the investigation, a body resembling Sanjay's physical description was recovered from the Yamuna River in the jurisdiction of the Jamia Nagar area in southeast.

The body was identified by the family members on April 20. After a postmortem on Tuesday, a murder case was registered, police said. They found that a man named Vicky (23) and his associate Amit had killed Sanjay.

The team focused on analysing CCTV footage and on April 22, Vicky was apprehended following a tip-off.

During questioning, Vicky informed police that they killed Sanjay on the intervening night of April 10 and 11. He and Amit kidnapped Sanjay and took him to Yamuna Khadar on his motorcycle, and killed him, police said.

He further disclosed that seven months prior, both he and Amit had been beaten by Sanjay and his associates over an old enmity, they said.

Amit was later arrested from Etah in Uttar Pradesh. His mobile phone, which contained a video of the murder, was also recovered. Further investigation is ongoing, police added.

