Gurugram, May 8 (PTI) Two men have been arrested for allegedly killing a woman whose body was found stuffed in a trolley bag on the Faridabad road five days ago, police said on Thursday.

The accused allegedly suffocated the woman following a dispute over money, they said.

Also Read | Indian Military Successfully Intercepts Pakistani Attacks on 15 Locations in India, Check List of Places Targeted by Pakistan.

The woman's blood-soaked body was found near a school on the Faridabad road in the early hours of May 3. At the time, the woman's identity was unidentified, and Gurugram police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for anyone who could identify her, a police officer said.

A case was registered at Sushant Lok police station, he said.

Also Read | What Is Sudarshan Chakra? How Does It Work? All You Need To Know About IAF's S-400 Air Defence Which Neutralised Pakistani Drones and Missiles.

A team from the Sector 40 crime unit apprehended the two accused from the same area on Wednesday night during the investigation, police said.

The woman was later identified as 33-year-old Parveen alias Riya, a native of Paraksarkas village in Tiljala, West Bengal. She had been residing in Nathupur village in Gurugram, police added.

The arrested men were identified as Dinesh Kumar (22), a native of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh who works at a medical store, and Viplav Vishwas (26), from Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand and works as a personal driver.

The two men were living in Sikanderpur village, they said.

During interrogation, Dinesh revealed that he met the woman near Sikanderpur Metro Station around 2 am on May 3 and took her to his rented accommodation in Sikanderpur. There, the two consumed alcohol and a quarrel broke out between them over a financial matter, police said.

"Dinesh killed the woman by pressing her nose and mouth with his hands. In the morning, he placed the body in a black trolley bag and, with the help of Viplav, transported it on a motorcycle before dumping it near Sector 44 on Faridabad road," a police spokesperson said.

The woman's family has been informed and further questioning of the accused is underway, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)