Mumbai, Jun 27 (PTI) The Mumbai police have arrested a motorcycle mechanic and his aide for allegedly stealing spare parts of two-wheelers and seized stolen parts worth Rs 7 lakh from them, an official said on Tuesday.

The police on Monday nabbed the accused, who are both history-sheeters, from Mahul village in the eastern suburbs, an official said.

Based on a complaint of theft, the police launched a probe and scanned the CCTV footage from the locality and zeroed in on the accused, he said.

Spare parts of motorcycles worth around Rs 7 lakh were recovered from the duo, he said.

"The accused have four cases to their names for similar crimes. They were produced in court and remanded to police custody,” assistant inspector Kiran Mandre from RCF police station said.

