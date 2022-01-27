Salem, Jan 27 (PTI) Two persons who were found to be in possession of elephant tusks here were arrested by the Forest department on Thursday.

The duo was nabbed based on a tip-off and two tusks were recovered from them when the authorities found them travelling in an autorickshaw, Forest officials said.

