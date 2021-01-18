Coimbatore, Jan 18 (PTI) Two people, including a 60-year old woman, were killed and three injured when a van and a private bus collided head-on near here on Monday, police said.

The victims were returning here from Udumalpet in neighbouring Tirupur district in the van when its driver lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the mishap involving the Kerala-bound bus at Eachanari.

The van driver died on the spot while the woman was declared brought dead at a hospital, they said, adding the three injured had been admitted to a private hospital.

