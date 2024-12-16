Noida, Dec 16 (PTI) Two youths died after a truck rammed into their motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh's??Gautam Buddha Nagar district, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred near Gopalgarh in Jewar area on December 14 when Harsh and Sachin were en route Tappal from Jewar, they said.

The duo was admitted to Kailash Hospital in Jewar where doctors declared them dead, Station House Officer Sanjay Kumar Singh said.

He said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a case has been registered in the matter.

Further investigation is underway, the officer said.

