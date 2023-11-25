Bahraich (UP), Nov 25 (PTI) Two men died and one person was injured after their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle here, police said on Saturday.

The accident took place in the Dehat police station area on Friday night, they said.

"Ravi Pandey (21), Anurag Chaudhary (23) and Vikas Singh (25) were travelling on a motorcycle when they were hit by an unidentified vehicle near Mogriha village on the Bahraich-Sitapur highway," said Station House Officer (SHO) Brahma Gaur.

Anurag and Ravi died on the spot, while Vikas was injured. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

"We are trying to identify the vehicle that hit the motorcycle and arrest its driver," the SHO said.

