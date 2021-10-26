Mumbai, Oct 26 (PTI) The suburban Oshiwara police on Tuesday arrested two men who posed as policemen and duped morning walkers, especially senior citizens, an official said.

The accused were identified as Rehmat Ali Shehna (33) and Zafar Ali Zafari.

The two were associated with the infamous `Irani gang' which is active in Hyderabad and Delhi among other cities, the police official said.

The accused, who roamed around in police uniform, sometimes persuaded people to hand over jewelry or other valuables on various pretexts such as `there is some unruly or riot-like situation ahead' and swapped it with fake items while returning.

Further probe is on, the official said.

