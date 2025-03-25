Kota (Rajasthan) Mar 25 (PTI) The bodies of two cousins who were missing for two days were discovered in an abandoned water-filled mining pit near their home in Bundi district on Tuesday, police said.

Anshul Meena (14) and Divyanshu Meena (12) were reported missing on Sunday by the latter's father. They left from their farm in the afternoon but did not reach home in Basni village, he said.

Also Read | Unified Pension Scheme To Roll Out Soon: From Implementation Date to Eligibility Criteria and Enrollment Process, Here's All You Need To Know.

Circle Inspector at Hindoli police station Sahdev Meena said police lodged a case and launched a search operation for the boys.

During a search, the boys' slippers were spotted floating into an abandoned water-filled mining pit near their home late on Monday evening. Police and civil defence squads began a search on Tuesday morning.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 25, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The two bodies were recovered from the pit around noon, he said.

The boys were likely to have stopped for bath in the pit on Sunday evening and drifted into deep waters, police said.

The actual reason of death will be clear only after post-mortem and related probe, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)