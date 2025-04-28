Muzaffarnagar, Apr 28 (PTI) Police arrested two robbers after an exchange of fire in Muzaffarnagar's Kotwali area and recovered Rs 2 lakh looted cash from them, officials said Monday.

Both accused identified as Vishal and Vishesh were injured in the encounter and are currently hospitalised, they said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Satya Narain said, "During checking, the two suspects were intercepted. They opened fire at the police, and in retaliation, were injured and arrested. We recovered the full looted amount, two pistols, and a bike without a number plate from them."

The robbery had taken place on April 22 when a villager was returning from a bank at Behdi village, Narain said.

