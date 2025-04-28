California, April 28: A 26-year-old man from California has tragically died from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS), just days before his birthday. Rodrigo Becerra’s death has raised alarms after his passing was linked to a rare rodent-borne virus, the same disease that claimed the life of classical pianist Betsy Arakawa, wife of actor Gene Hackman, earlier this year. Becerra, who had worked as a bellhop at Mammoth Mountain Inn, was reportedly exposed to rodent droppings at his workplace, prompting investigations into the potential spread of the virus in the area.

Despite his illness, Becerra was initially sent home from the hospital before succumbing to the disease overnight. Health officials have confirmed rodent presence at his place of employment but noted that the findings weren’t alarming enough to pose an immediate risk to others. This tragic incident has sparked widespread attention and concern over the rare virus, especially as hantavirus cases remain sporadic in the US. But what exactly is hantavirus, and why is it so dangerous? Let's know all about hantavirus and the risks it poses. Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's Dog Zinna Likely Died of Dehydration and Starvation, Says Report.

What Is Hantavirus?

Hantavirus is a rare but potentially deadly virus primarily transmitted through contact with rodents, particularly their urine, faeces, or saliva. The most common form in the US is Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS), which is caused by exposure to the deer mouse. People usually contract hantavirus by inhaling airborne particles that are contaminated with the virus. Although rare, it can also spread through bites from infected rodents. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that hantavirus infections have been responsible for about 20 to 50 deaths annually in the US, with approximately 865 cases reported between 1993 and 2022. Gene Hackman, Betsy Arakawa Death: Oscar-Winning Actor, Wife and Their Dog Found Dead at Their New Mexico Residence in Santa Fe, Initial Probe Reveals No Signs of Foul Play.

The symptoms of HPS typically begin 1 to 8 weeks after exposure and start with flu-like signs such as fatigue, fever, muscle aches, and headaches. These early symptoms are followed by difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, and coughing, as fluid builds up in the lungs. In the later stages, the disease can progress rapidly, leading to severe respiratory distress and even death in some cases. The CDC notes that nearly 40% of patients diagnosed with HPS die due to respiratory failure or shock.

Currently, there is no specific antiviral treatment for hantavirus. The treatment primarily focuses on supportive care, such as oxygen therapy or mechanical ventilation to assist with breathing, especially in severe cases. Patients with Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome may also require dialysis if their kidneys are affected. Early detection is crucial, as the disease progresses quickly. The CDC emphasises the importance of timely medical intervention to improve survival rates.

