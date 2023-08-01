Nagpur, Aug 1 (PTI) A 64-year-old man and a woman lost their gold chains worth over Rs 1 lakh after they fell prey to jewellery polishing fraud in Sakkardara area of Nagpur city in Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

Both the victims are neighbours.

Also Read | Indian Independence Day 2023 Date: Know About the Significance and 15th of August Celebrations To Commemorate Nation’s Freedom From the British Rule.

The incident occurred around Monday noon when the 64-year-old was approached by two men who claimed they polished jewellery.

The duo stole gold chains with a sleight of hand.

Also Read | ED Raid on Pawan Munjal: Enforcement Directorate Raids Hero Motocorp’s Executive Chairperson in Money Laundering Case.

A case has been registered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)