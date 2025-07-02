Thane, July 2 (PTI) Two trees collapsed on temporary sheds and the compound wall of a building in Kalwa area of Thane district on Wednesday, officials said.

Nobody was injured as the residents of the makeshift huts had vacated the temporary structures two days before.

"Two trees collapsed on five temporary huts and the protective wall of an adjacent building," a civic official said, adding that the branches of the uprooted trees have been cut down and the rubble of the wall is being cleared.

