New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): India on Tuesday hosted the 16th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) Experts Working Group (EWG) on Counter Terrorism, co-chaired by India and Malaysia, reaffirming the region's collective commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms.

Addressing the meeting, Amitabh Prasad, Joint Secretary (International Cooperation), Ministry of Defence, said, "India is privileged to co-chair the initiative alongside Malaysia and expressed deep appreciation for the participation of representatives from ASEAN member states, the ADMM-Plus countries and the ASEAN Secretariat." He noted that their presence underscored a shared resolve to strengthen regional and international cooperation against terrorism.

Also Read | Timothy Busfield Surrenders to Face Child Sex Abuse Charges; NBC Shelves Actor's Episode of ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’.

Highlighting the strategic importance of ASEAN for India, Prasad said, "India's relationship with ASEAN remains a key pillar of its foreign policy and lies at the core of the Act East Policy, launched in 2014 at the 12th ASEAN-India Summit." He recalled that India marked a decade of the Act East Policy last year and reiterated that ASEAN occupies a central place in India's vision for the future of Asia and the wider Indo-Pacific region.

From India's perspective, Prasad described the co-chairmanship of the ADMM-Plus EWG on Counter Terrorism with Malaysia as a "pivotal moment in strengthening regional security cooperation." Emphasising India's long experience in dealing with cross-border terrorism, he said, "The country brings hard-earned operational and institutional expertise to the platform, with a focus on proactive defence collaboration."

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Nigerian National Beaten to Death Over Dispute Linked To Love Affair, 4 Arrested.

He further noted that as co-chairs, India and Malaysia launched the current cycle of the 14th EWG meeting last year in Delhi. During that meeting, India's Defence Secretary had outlined an ambitious roadmap that includes a series of seminars and workshops, a tabletop exercise to be hosted by Malaysia in 2026, and a field training exercise to be conducted by India in 2027.

Expressing confidence in the outcomes of the process, Prasad said, "These initiatives would enhance interoperability among participating nations, foster mutual trust, and contribute to a free, open and secure Indo-Pacific in line with India's Act East Policy." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)