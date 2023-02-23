New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Ride-hailing app Uber has announced a comprehensive global revamp of its app, adding a host of new features, according to a statement.

Uber said the new updated app makes it easier to book rides, taking into account most preferred destinations and products for each rider.

Uber's redesigned app has been made intuitive, customised to the individual preferences of each rider, offering easy access to various services, consistent experiences, and smooth flows through the booking process, it further said.

Announcing the global revamp of its app, Uber said the move adds a slew of new features "to help riders go anywhere effortlessly".

"Seeing how fast-paced our lives are getting, we understand the need to be able to navigate through apps in seconds," Nitish Bhushan, Director - Central Operations, Uber India and South Asia, said.

Bhushan added: "We are introducing the redesigned Uber app to help our users more effortlessly navigate to ensure each rider sees an app designed for their specific needs, with their frequented routes and preferred products showing right at the top."

Now, with 'Live Activities' on the lock screen, riders can smoothly track the live progress of their ride and receive critical updates from vehicle details to trip status - all on the lock screen without opening the app.

This feature is being rolled out for iOS devices, and will be available on Android devices soon, Uber added.

The homescreen experience has been simplified to help riders book trips more easily, with fewer taps. The new app also features a 'Services' tab as a one-stop shop to find all product offerings available to riders in their city -- from a nearby moto to auto, intercity, rentals, among others. The new 'Activity Hub' helps keep track of past and upcoming rides all in one place, Uber said.

