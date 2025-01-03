Kolkata, Jan 3 (PTI) UCO Bank on Friday reported robust year-on-year growth across key parameters for the quarter ending December 2024, with the lender's total business rising by 12.18 per cent to Rs 4.88 lakh crore.

According to a provisional disclosure submitted to the stock exchanges, total advances saw a sharper gain, registering a 16.20-per cent on-year rise to Rs 2.08 lakh crore, driven by a significant 18.83-per cent growth in domestic advances, which stood at Rs 1.83 lakh crore.

Deposits also experienced healthy growth, increasing by 9.37 per cent for the quarter to Rs 2.80 lakh crore, with domestic deposits rising by 7.29 per cent to Rs 2.65 lakh crore.

The bank's CASA ratio — a critical measure of low-cost deposit base — remained steady at 37.96 per cent versus 37.61 per cent in December 2023.

The credit-deposit (CD) ratio improved to 74.55 per cent in the reporting quarter as against 69.93 per cent in the year-ago period, reflecting better asset utilisation.

