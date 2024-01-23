Dehradun, Jan 23 (PTI) The Uttarakhand Transport Corporation registered a record profit of Rs 56 crore over the last two-and-a half years.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday felicitated Transport Corporation Secretary Arvind Singh Hayanki and Managing Director Anand Srivastava at the Secretariat for the achievement.

It is for the first time since its creation in 2003 that the roadways corporation of the state has recorded a profit, an official release said.

Uttarakhand Transport Corporation (UTC) came into existence about three years after the formation of Uttarakhand.

The UTC inherited a fleet of about 957 new and old buses from UP but due to bad buses, bad roads and mismanagement, the transport corporation continued to incur losses for years.

The outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020-21 further aggravated its problems as its losses increased from Rs 250 crore before 2020 to Rs 520 crore by 2022.

Dhami reviewed the operations and took steps to help the corporation.

As a result, in 2022, the transport corporation made a record profit of Rs 29 crore after covering the losses of Rs 520 crore and all the expenses.

Now in the two and a half years of Dhami government, the corporation has earned around Rs 56 crore by meeting all the expenses, which is a record, as per the statement.

The corporation will soon add 330 new buses to its fleet. It has 1,350 buses being operated both within the state and outside it.

