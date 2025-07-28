New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Investment management company Unifi Capital on Monday sold a 1.6 per cent stake in Marksans Pharma for nearly Rs 168 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data on the BSE, Chennai-based Unifi Capital Pvt Ltd offloaded 72.41 lakh equity shares or 1.6 per cent stake in Marksans Pharma.

Also Read | Who Was Hashim Musa, Pahalgam Terror Attack Mastermind Killed in Dachigam Encounter by Indian Army?.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 231.50 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 167.63 crore.

Details of the buyers of Mumbai-based Marksans Pharma's shares could not be ascertained on the exchange.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 28, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Shares of Marksans Pharma slipped 0.68 per cent to close at Rs 226.45 apiece on the BSE.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)