Jaipur, Jul 19 (PTI) Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi on Saturday inaugurated the 435 MW Gorbea Solar Power Project in Rajasthan, terming it a model of speed, sustainability, and inclusive development.

Developed by Zelestra India, the project was completed in eight months and spans 1,250 acres. It will generate 755 GWh of clean energy annually, enough to power 1.28 lakh homes while cutting 7.05 lakh tonnes of carbon emissions. The plant operates under a 25-year PPA with Solar Energy Corporation of India, according to a statement.

Speaking at the event, Joshi praised Rajasthan's leadership in India's energy transition, stating that nearly 70 per cent of the state's power capacity now comes from renewables, with over 35.4 GW installed capacity -- 29.5 GW solar and 5.2 GW wind.

He also highlighted that the land for the plant was leased from farmers, offering them steady income. Over 700 locals were employed during construction.

Joshi credited Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma for fast-tracking clean energy reforms and investments, including the state's Integrated Clean Energy and Green Hydrogen policies, and rooftop solar installations under central schemes.

