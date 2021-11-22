Thane, Nov 22 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Monday asked the Maratha community to unite to seek quota and alleged the MVA government under Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had failed them.

The state government was not moving to give quota to the community, he said at a press conference here.

He said the community must "grab" quota the way it has been done by other groups in some states.

