Mumbai, Oct 31 (PTI) Units at the Santacruz Electronic Export Processing Zone (SEEPZ), a special economic zone (SEZ), are set to pay up to 30 per cent lower for power as they start getting supply from a dedicated arm of Adani Electricity Mumbai (AEML).

AEML SEEPZ has been granted the distribution license to operate as a dedicated utility for SEEPZ, and the same will commence operations from November 1.

"Through competitive and transparent bidding, we got AEML SEEPZ Limited (ASL) as a co-developer on record to operationalize our deemed distribution license so that we can have power consumption tariff in SEEPZ at lower rates. Now, we are very near to achieve the tariff reduction of 25-30 per cent," zonal development commissioner Rajesh Kumar Mishra said.

"Adani Electricity - SEEPZ is strategically positioned to be more than just an electricity provider; we aim to be a trusted partner towards the customer's growth and development," a spokesperson for the company said.

