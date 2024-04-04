Bareilly (UP), Apr 4 (PTI) An unmarried couple was found dead in a village here on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Pesticide cans were found lying near the bodies and they have been sent for examination, they said.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Net Worth: From His Stock Market Investments to Income Source, Know Everything About Congress Leader’s Wealth.

The woman, 19, and the man, 23, were found dead in Gwari village under the Bahedi Kotwali police station area. Prima facie, the two were in a relationship, said Station House Officer (SHO) Praveen Solanki.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

Also Read | National Maritime Day of India 2024 Date: Know the History and Significance of the Day That Marks the Maiden Journey of India’s First Commercial Vessel.

The woman's family told police that she was living with her sister in Delhi for the last three months and had been missing since April 1. After they came to know about this, the woman's family contacted the youth's family to enquire about his whereabouts. The youth's family told them that he was working with a company based in Rudrapur.

Later, police recovered the bodies of the woman and the man from a wheat field.

According to locals, the families of the woman and the man were opposed to their relationship.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)