New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) Automotive components maker Uno Minda on Sunday announced top-level restructuring with Ravi Mehra being elevated as Managing Director with effect from April 1.

The company said it is separating the roles of Chairman and Managing Director.

Mehra, currently Deputy Managing Director, is being elevated as MD. He will assume responsibility for the company's operations and management, it said in a statement.

Nirmal Kumar Minda will transition to Executive Chairman, focusing on strategic direction, business oversight, mentoring the leadership team, championing employee development and well-being across the organisation.

The move marks a significant step in the company's transition towards a professionally-led organisation, ensuring a more balanced and effective governance structure, it said.

