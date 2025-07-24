Mirzapur, Jul 24 (PTI) A speeding SUV lost control and crashed into a roadside handpump in the Mirzapur district here, killing an individual and injuring three others, the police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Jamui village under the Chunar Police Station limits, Circle Officer (CO) Manjari Rao said.

According to the CO, the Mahindra Scorpio was heading from the Jamui market towards Chunar around 9 am when the driver lost control near a railway overbridge.

The vehicle rammed into a handpump where three people, including a woman, were filling water. All three individuals sustained injuries. The driver fled the scene after the accident.

"One of the injured was referred to the trauma centre in Varanasi by doctors at the CHC Chunar," Rao added.

The deceased was identified as Mangla Prasad Jaiswal (40), the officer said.

Following the incident, the villagers briefly blocked the road in protest. The police managed to pacify the crowd and cleared the blockade later.

