Pratapgarh (UP), Jun 27 (PTI) In a late-night raid, the police here arrested 19 individuals for gambling and recovered cash, gold and silver jewellery, mobile phones, and vehicles, officials said on Friday.

The joint operation was conducted by the Kotwali Nagar police and the cyber cell team led by SHO Neeraj Kumar Yadav and cyber cell in-charge Vindhyavasini Tiwari, Additional Superintendent of Police Shailendra Lal said.

The raid occurred on the night of June 26-27 at a house located behind the Kashiram Colony near Saroj Chauraha. The accused were caught gambling on the premises.

The arrested individuals were identified as Akbar Amir Khan, Gyanendra Bahadur, Atul Singh, Puneet Kumar Ojha, Arvind Kumar Singh alias Ketan Singh, Maan Bahadur alias Munna, Vimal Tiwari, Sandeep Soni alias Shani, Sonu Singh, Manish Verma alias Monu, Atul Singh, Bhishek Singh, Ramchandra Soni, Nagendra Kumar, Satyam Singh alias Gandhi, Sudhir Tripathi, Paras Nath, Sahab Singh, and Rohit Patel, the officer stated.

The police recovered Rs 5,69,104 in cash, gold and silver rings and chains, several mobile phones, and seven vehicles, including cars and bikes, he added.

All accused were booked under relevant sections and sent to jail after legal proceedings, the police said.

