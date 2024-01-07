Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 7 (PTI) A two-year-old boy died on Sunday allegedly of asphyxiation while his parents and elder sister are battling for their lives after they fell asleep in a closed room with a burning gas heater, police said.

Sanjay Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Civil Lines police station, said Waseem (36) his wife Afsana (34) along with their children Ilma and Amaan were sleeping inside a room with a gas heater to beat the cold.

They were found unconscious by the neighbours on Sunday morning and rushed to a hospital where doctors declared Amaan (2) dead, the SHO said.

"The condition of other family members remains critical," he added.

According to the police, the minor died of suffocation caused by burning of gas heater in the closed room.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, they added.

