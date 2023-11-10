Bareilly (UP), Nov 9 (PTI) Taking a strong view of a loot of Rs. 8.5 lakh in broad daylight from the cashier of a businessman near the Inspector General of Police's office here on Thursday, the local police chief has suspended three policemen and ordered an inquiry, officials said.

Circle Officer Shweta Yadav said that the police have arrested two robbers involved in the incident and recovered the money looted.

Also Read | Pippa Actress Mrunal Thakur Opens Up on Delay of Ishaan Khattar-Starrer: 'A Film Like My Baby Deserves its Time to Shine'.

The suspended cops includes the police outpost in-charge, they said. Preliminary inquiry has also been ordered against SHO kotwali Dinesh Kumar and other cops posted in the police station, they said.

Since the SHO has taken charge only a week ago, no direct action has been taken against him, they added.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Day 2023 Date: Know the History & Significance of Uttarakhand Sthapna Diwas That Marks the State Foundation Day.

Rs 8.5 lakh was looted from businessman Kapil Agarwal's cashier Sharad Saxena near the IGP office in the city's kotwali area, police said.

Senior police officials, including the ADG PC Meena took strong exception to the incident as instructions to check loot and robbery in view of the ongoing festival season had been issued.

SSP Ghule Sushil Chandrabhan suspended in-charge of Chowki Chauraha police outpost Sub-Inspector Harkishore Maurya and two constables -- Vijendra Singh and Yogesh Kumar. He also ordered a departmental inquiry, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)