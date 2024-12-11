Ghaziabad (UP), Dec 11 (PTI) Three people were killed and one was injured in a road accident here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night near Vijay Nagar colony when four people were seriously injured after an unidentified vehicle hit them while crossing a road, they said.

Also Read | CTET Admit Card 2024: Hall Ticket for Central Teacher Eligibility Test December Examination To Be Released Soon at ctet.nic.in, Know Steps To Download.

Pawan Kumar (45) died on the spot and three injured were rushed to a hospital, SHO, Crossing Republic police station Preeti Garg said. Among the three -- Sunita (38) and Neelam (45) -- died during treatment.

Garg said that the victims had alighted from a bus and were crossing NH-9 when they were hit by a vehicle. The team is checking CCTV footage to identify the accused.

Also Read | Who Is Prahlad Iyengar, Indian-Origin PhD Scholar Suspended by MIT Over 'Pro-Palestine' Essay?.

Further investigation is underway, Garg added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)