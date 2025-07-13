Bulandshahr (UP), Jul 13 (PTI) Three people including a child were killed while while another person was injured after an Uttar Pradesh Road Transport Corporation bus collided with an auto-rickshaw here on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred around 1.30 pm on the on the Meerut-Bulandshahr state highway in the Gulawathi area, they said.

The injured was taken to a hospital while the bodies of -- Aasiya (59), Razia (22), and Naimat (4) -- were sent for post-mortem, Circle Officer (CO) Bhaskar Mishra said.

After the accident, the bus driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. Police have impounded the bus and initiated an investigation, the officer said.

