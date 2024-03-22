Kanpur (UP), Mar 22 (PTI) Three students died after being hit by a roadways bus here on the Kanpur-Sagar highway on Friday, police said.

Some bus passengers were also injured as the vehicle fell into a ditch. The bus driver fled from the spot, they said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankita Sharma said Deepak Tiwari (18), Ankush Prajapati (18) and Manish alias Gorelal (19), residents of Kunwarpur Nandana in Ghatampur area, were going to their coaching on different bicycles when the bus came from behind and hit them.

The three students died on the spot, she said.

The officer said that the bus driver tried to flee from the spot with the vehicle, due to which the bus went out of control and fell into the ditch.

Police took the students to the Community Health Centre in Patara, where the doctors declared them dead.

People travelling on the bus suffered minor injuries and were given first aid and then sent to their respective destinations.

DCP Sharma said that the villagers, angry over the incident, came out on the road and created a ruckus, which led to a long traffic jam.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said, adding that efforts are on to nab the driver.

