Noida, Mar 8 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh is the biggest destination for investment in the country and Microsoft's upcoming research and development centre is a testament to this, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday.

The chief minister laid the foundation stone of Microsoft's India Development Center (IDC) here.

Speaking on the occasion, Adityanath said, "I have been told that Microsoft's India Development Center will become the largest centre of research and development outside their headquarters... After Hyderabad, now Uttar Pradesh is going to be the home of Microsoft in the form of a new campus".

IDC Noida will not only enhance India's technical ecosystem through AI and cloud computing but also advance Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision more effectively. It will serve as a hub for innovations in AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity, he added.

He also inaugurated the AI Engineering Center of MAQ Software and Sify Data Center in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

The state's policies are being shaped in line with the demands of the modern era, the needs of the youth, and the evolving global landscape through research and development, the chief minister.

He also lauded the single-window clearance system Nivesh Mitra, which exemplifies the state's transparent approach and pro-industry policies.

The Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj was the world's largest human gathering, where we utilised Artificial Intelligence (AI), Adityanath stated.

AI was used extensively in Maha Kumbh, as a result of which more than 66 crore devotees came to Prayagraj and returned safely to their destination after taking a holy dip of faith, he noted.

He also inaugurated a statue of Maharana Pratap in Dadri.

