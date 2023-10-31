Lucknow, Oct 31 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved the withdrawal of ownership of over 41,000 sq ft of land leased to jailed SP leader Azam Khan's Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust in Rampur and transferred it to the secondary education department of the state government.

The cabinet meeting, which was chaired by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, also approved a proposal to allow two chances for free refill of LPG cylinders to beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana in the quarters October-December 2023 and January-March 2024. The state will spend Rs 2,312 crore for this initiative, the government said in a statement issued here.

The cabinet also approved the establishment of tribal museums in Mirzapur, Sonbhadra and Maharajganj districts, the statement said.

The Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust had got 41,181 square feet of land on lease from the government in February 2007.

Under the aegis of Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University was established on the leased land and Khan served as its founder and chancellor. The university was inaugurated by the then chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on September 18, 2012.

The cabinet said the ownership of the land has been withdrawn after considering a report by a 4-member investigation committee formed to look into the "violation of the terms of the lease deed related to the land/building given to Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust", according to the official statement.

The Uttar Pradesh government said, "The old Murtaza Higher Secondary School (area 41,181 square feet) of Rampur district, in which the office of District School Inspector Rampur and Basic Education Officer Rampur was located, was allotted on a lease to Maulana Mohammad Ali Johar Trust, Rampur at the rate of annual rent of Rs 100 for a period of 30 years."

"The proposal to take back the building/land allotted on lease and vest the ownership of this building/land in the state government (Secondary Education Department) has been approved," the statement added.

