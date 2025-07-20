Maharajganj (UP), Jul 20 (PTI) The carcass of a female leopard was recovered from Sohagi Barwa Wildlife Sanctuary here, a forest official said on Sunday.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Niranjan Surve said some villagers found the carcass near Basoli forest of the Madhwali range on Saturday with department officials reaching the spot upon receiving information.

He said that the leopard was aged 13 and the cause of its death will be ascertained after a post-mortem.

The carcass of the leopard has been sent for post-mortem examination, and it will be disposed of as per the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority.

