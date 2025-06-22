Etah (UP), Jun 22 (PTI) A Dalit groom's marriage procession taking a different route through a Thakur community-dominated village here instead of the designated one led to a clash in which a police constable was injured, an official said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the Dhakpura village under the Awagarh police station area of Etah district on Saturday evening.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 22, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

As the procession took a different route through the village, the members of the Thakur community protested which led to an alteration and ultimately stone pelting, said the SHO of Awagarh police station, Akhilesh Kumar.

The SHO said as soon as they came to know about stone pelting, police reached the spot and tried to control the situation during which constable Sunil Kumar was injured.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 22, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Subsequently, Senior Superintendent of Police Shyam Narayan Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajkumar Singh, SDM Jaleshwar Bhavana Vimal and Circle Officer Gyanendra Pratap Singh reached the spot.

The situation has been brought under control with the deployment of police force in the village, the SHo said.

The groom's uncle said the wedding was held smoothly with the cooperation of the police administration. The 'vidai' ceremony of the bride was also peaceful, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)