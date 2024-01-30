Gonda (UP), Jan 30 (PTI) Two persons have been sentenced to life imprisonment by a court here for killing a 17-year-old boy in 2020.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Rajesh Kumar on Monday convicted Ram Kripal and Bhagwan Deen and also imposed a fine of Rs 1.2 lakh each on them.

Rampal was killed by the two when he had gone to collect fodder for animals, according to an FIR registered by the father of the victim.

