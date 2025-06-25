Lucknow, Jun 25 (PTI) A total of 450 combine harvesters have been distributed to farmers across 62 districts in Uttar Pradesh to ease the physical burden of harvesting while significantly reducing crop loss.

Combine harvesters, which perform harvesting, threshing, and cleaning in one go, help save time and improve both the quality and yield of crops.

The key beneficiaries include Bareilly (46 harvesters), Maharajganj and Fatehpur (31 each), Rampur (27), Pilibhit (19), Sant Kabir Nagar (18), Hardoi and Unnao (16 each), Shahjahanpur and Lakhimpur Kheri (15 each), Jhansi (11), Amethi and Pratapgarh (10 each), a statement said.

A noteworthy highlight of this initiative is the active participation of women farmers.

In 15 districts, including Siddharthnagar, Amethi, Basti, Chitrakoot, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, 26 women have taken charge of operating and managing these modern machines.

"Women are not only engaging in farming, but are also emerging as capable operators and managers of agricultural machinery. These women have been supported through various government initiatives, including the Atmanirbhar Krishak Yojana, Samanvit Krishi Vikas Yojana, and the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund," it said.

