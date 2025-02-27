Ghaziabad, Feb 27 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman after giving her a sedative laced cold drink and later blackmailing her with a video of the act, police said on Thursday.

The woman filed a complaint at the Loni Border police station alleging that the accused, Guddu Malik, an old acquaintance of her, took her on outing around eight to nine months ago, a police officer said.

She alleged that during the outing he offered her a cold drink spiked with intoxicating pills, which rendered her semi-conscious, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) (Ankur Vihar) Ajay Kumar Singh said.

"Taking advantage of her condition, the accused sexually assaulted her and filmed the act," Singh said.

The officer said that Malik later threatened her to make the video public, repeatedly raped her and continued to blackmail her.

Despite his threats, when the video was eventually leaked, she approached the police and lodged a complaint, the ACP said.

Investigation was taken up, following which the accused was arrested and sent to jail under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act, Singh added

