Lucknow, Jul 20 (PTI) The Yogi Adityanath government has launched an initiative under its 'Zero Poverty Campaign' in Uttar Pradesh to provide skill training and job placements to economically vulnerable families, an official statement said on Sunday.

Under the drive, members of identified families will receive guaranteed skill training and assistance in securing jobs with reputed national and international companies, it said.

The goal is to link economically vulnerable families with stable livelihood opportunities, ensuring a steady income and a better quality of life. With this initiative, the government has made its intent clear that no family in the state should have to struggle for basic necessities like food due to poverty.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh said the campaign is one of the key initiatives of the government aimed at truly empowering the poor, while not just making them economically self-reliant, but also to promote social harmony and equal opportunities.

He added that the campaign could become a model for the entire country, where the government and industries work together to fight poverty.

Singh informed that under the campaign, the head of each identified poor family will be enrolled in a guaranteed skill training programme.

In the first phase, heads of 300 families will receive skill training, followed by all identified families across the state. This training will be provided by the sate's skill development department, with support from around 1,000 training partners.

The training will focus on practical, job-oriented skills in areas where employment opportunities are high.

The chief secretary further said that the training will follow a comprehensive 360-degree approach, focusing on seven essential skill areas including -- office and toilet cleaning, guest handling, housekeeping, and hospitality.

Language skills will also be a key part of the curriculum, to boost participants' confidence in professional environments, he added.

He said that once the training is complete, candidates will be placed in jobs with leading national and international companies such as Hotel Taj, State Bank of India (SBI), L and T Limited, Medanta, and the Adani Group.

This is the first time a government is directly connecting the poor to private sector jobs through skill training.

The state government has also ensured that trained individuals will earn a minimum monthly salary of Rs 18,400, helping them support their families with dignity, he said.

Guaranteed Skilling Programme and Guaranteed Placement Programme under the Zero Poverty Campaign have received strong support from industries across the state, the country, and even abroad.

So far, 40 major business leaders have pledged to provide jobs to members of families identified under the campaign, reflecting the wide reach and growing success of this initiative, the statement added.

