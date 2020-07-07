New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said it will set targets for anti-power theft police stations to check feeder losses in the state.

The move has been taken to check power theft in the state, Uttar Pradesh Power Minister Shrikant Sharma said.

In a statement, the minister said "Anti-power theft police stations will do continuous monitoring of high-loss feeders. Chairman UPPCL and DG Vigilance must set targets for anti-power theft stations and ask for report on monthly basis."

The government has set up dedicated police stations in the state to check power theft. These stations are under the control of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL).

The difference between recorded power at feeder input and sum of power output of all distribution transformers during any interval gives total high-voltage feeder power loss.

The minister also conducted a review meeting of high-loss feeders with vigilance wing of UPPCL.

The government's aim is to provide cheap electricity to honest consumers who pay their bills timely, and to meet the goal it is extremely important to put a full stop on power theft, Sharma said.

"Our government is following a zero-tolerance policy against power theft and each official of the power department will be held accountable if any mistake is committed in meeting our goal," he added.

