Chandauli, Jul 24 (PTI) Four accused in the Chandauli gym owner murder case were injured in a gunfight with police during a recovery operation on Thursday, while two policemen also sustained bullet injuries, officials said.

According to Superintendent of Police Aditya Langeh, the accused, Shyam Bind Yadav, Brijesh Yadav, Rohit Yadav and Kaju Yadav, were arrested earlier in the day from Mahatma Gandhi Road in Prayagraj.

During questioning, they revealed that the murder weapons were hidden near a dilapidated plot close to Gauri village in Chandauli.

"When the police took them there to recover the arms, the accused retrieved the weapons and opened fire. Police retaliated, injuring all four in the legs. Two sub-inspectors, including one from the Special Operations Group (SOG), were also injured. All six are being treated at the district hospital," he said.

Police said two pistols and two country-made guns were recovered from the spot.

The weapons are believed to have been used in the murder of gym operator Arvind Yadav on July 21 in Chandauli's Alinagar area. Arvind was shot dead over a suspected land dispute while on a morning walk.

The main accused, Brijesh Yadav, is a former convict who recently returned from jail.

Police have announced a reward of Rs 20,000 for the information which led to the arrests in the case.

