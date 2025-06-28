Lucknow, Jun 27 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Urban Development Department (UDD) has launched a comprehensive plan to ensure cleanliness, lighting, and water arrangements for the upcoming Kanwar Yatra, Sawan Mela, and other festivals, the state government said in a statement on Friday.

Principal Secretary of UDD, Amrit Abhijat, has directed urban bodies to carry out daily cleaning operations from 5:00 am to 8:00 am. Special emphasis will be placed on Kanwar Yatra routes and ghats, with dedicated sanitation workers deployed for thorough cleaning. Waste collected during the cleaning operations will be promptly transported to designated landfill sites to ensure no litter remains on the streets.

Kanwar Yatra, which is scheduled to begin on July 11.

Urban bodies have been instructed to address waterlogging issues by identifying problem areas and developing micro-plans for anti-larval spraying and fogging. Regular spraying of anti-larval agents will be carried out during the day, and fogging in the evening. In addition, the application of bleaching powder, malathion, and lime will be ensured along the yatra routes and key urban areas.

Temporary toilets will be set up at regular intervals along the Kanwar routes and camp sites. These facilities will be cleaned and sanitized at least twice daily. Overgrown vegetation and unwanted bushes along these routes will also be cleared to ensure a safe and clean passage for the pilgrims. Drainage systems and nullahs will be maintained to manage rainwater effectively during the monsoon season.

For the convenience of pilgrims, water tanks and drinking water stalls will be installed at regular intervals along the yatra routes. Urban bodies will also ensure the smooth operation of handpumps, pipelines, and other water equipment for uninterrupted water supply. Water quality will be tested through orthotolidine (OT) tests and virological, bacteriological, and chemical analyses. Any issues with sewer and water pipelines will be immediately addressed.

A special drive will be launched to curb the use of banned single-use plastic products such as carry bags, cups, plates, and thermocol items. The state government aims to promote the Kanwar Yatra as a "zero-plastic event," with dustbins placed along the routes for proper waste disposal. Public awareness campaigns will encourage pilgrims to use eco-friendly alternatives, such as jute or cloth bags. NCC cadets, students, and local organizations will be involved in these campaigns.

Urban bodies will also conduct drives to remove encroachments from parks, roads, footpaths, and parking areas. Stray cattle will be sensitively relocated to designated shelters. The use of high-decibel musical instruments during the yatra will be discouraged to maintain peace and minimize noise pollution. Temporary rest facilities for pilgrims will be established, and Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) campaigns will promote cleanliness, waste segregation, and plastic bans.

Traffic management will be streamlined with the implementation of Integrated Command and Control Centers (ICCC) and Intelligent Traffic Management Systems (ITMS) in municipal corporations. A dedicated monitoring cell, led by the Municipal Commissioner or Executive Officer, will oversee daily progress and prepare micro-plans. Weekly reports will be submitted to the state government for review.

"The state government is fully committed to ensuring a safe, clean, and well-organised Kanwar Yatra. Our comprehensive plan focuses on cleanliness, sanitation, water supply, disease control, and eco-friendly practices to make the yatra a zero-plastic event," said Principal Secretary Amrit Abhijat.

