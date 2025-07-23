Sultanpur(UP), Jul 23 (PTI) A man was allegedly stabbed to death and his elder brother sustained serious injuries after a financial dispute with their uncles escalated into a violent knife attack in Uttar Pradesh's Katawan village, officials said on Wednesday.

SHO Kudwar police, Amit Mishra, said, "Sanjay Nishad (24) was killed, and his elder brother Vijay Kumar Nishad (30) was critically wounded after they went to their uncle Fagulal's house to collect outstanding money on Tuesday night. A scuffle broke out, leading to the attack."

Sanjay was declared dead at the Government Medical College, while Vijay Kumar has been moved to another hospital, in critical condition.

Police have launched a search for the absconding accused, who are all relatives of the victims.

