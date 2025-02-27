Bhadohi, Feb 27 (PTI) A man out on bail in a rape case of a 17-year-old girl allegedly kidnapped the teenager again, police said.

The girl was kidnapped on February 5 and was yet to be traced, they said.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 28 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

Police said that the girl's father in a complaint alleged that on February 5, Asif Khan alias Chhote Babu (22) kidnapped his daughter.

Following his complaint an FIR has been lodged under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Gopiganj police station on Wednesday night, a police officer said.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on February 27: Elizabeth Taylor, Kate Mara, Prakash Jha and Subbaraju - Know About Influential Figures Born on February 27.

According to police, the accused had allegedly abducted and raped the girl earlier on October 14, 2023, following which he was arrested and the girl was rescued.

Khan was sent to jail earlier, where he spent eight months before securing bail, police added.

Bhadohi Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhimanyu Manglik said the accused, from Chudihar Mohalla in Gopiganj, is already facing trial in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) court.

He also said that the girl's father was making efforts to trace his daughter since February 5.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)