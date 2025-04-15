Bulandshahr (UP), Apr 15 (PTI) A man and a woman were found hanging from a tree in Bighapur village of Bulandshahr district on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Manish (25) and Sapna (35).

The police received information after a few villagers informed the police about spotting two bodies hanging from nooses tied to a mango tree in a field.

The police, in their preliminary probe, recovered a suicide note and revealed that there was a love affair between the two persons.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, and the probe is underway, Purnima Singh, circle officer (Sikandrabad), said.

