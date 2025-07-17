Gorakhpur (UP), Jul 17 (PTI) Three men drowned in the Rapti river in separate incidents in Gorakhpur, officials said on Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

Shailendra (19) and Abhishek alias Brijesh (26) drowned while bathing near Manjhariya village on Tuesday afternoon. Their bodies were recovered by the NDRF and the SDRF teams on Wednesday after intensive search operations.

In a separate incident, Shiva Pandey (20) also drowned while bathing in the same river near Zero Point Kalesar, and his body was recovered by the police.

Additionally, Adityanath has directed district officials to ensure proper treatment for any injured individuals and to expedite relief efforts for the affected families.

