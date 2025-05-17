Mathura (UP), May 17 (PTI) A one-year-old girl died while her mother and sister were injured after a wall of a neighbour's house collapsed on them in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district on Saturday, police said.

Circle Officer (Mant) Gunjan Singh said the incident occurred in Idgah Basti where a portion of a concrete wall collapsed, trapping the girl and her family members under the debris.

He said that Gungun died in the incident while her mother Seema and her elder sister Khushboo, were pulled out of the debris and taken to a local hospital.

The injured were later referred to Agra for treatment, police said.

Seema's husband, Sanjay, who hails from Kalyanpuri in New Delhi, was not at home when the incident occurred, they said.

The child's body has been sent for post-mortem, the officer added.

