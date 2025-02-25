Barabanki (UP), Feb 25 (PTI) Two brothers were killed, and a third was critically injured when a speeding truck hit their motorcycle on the Lucknow-Sultanpur national highway here, police said on Tuesday.

The crash took place near Chaubisi village in the Haidergarh police station area late Monday night, they said.

According to an officials, the victims, identified as Chandan Kumar (26), Suraj (23), and Raghunandan (17), were residents of Basantpur village in Amethi district.

The three brothers worked in shuttering and had travelled to Lucknow together on Saturday. On Monday night, while returning to Amethi on their motorcycle, they collided head-on with a speeding truck near Haidergarh, the official said.

"The impact of the collision was so severe that Chandan and Raghunandan were thrown onto the road and crushed by the truck, killing them on the spot. Suraj, who was flung some distance away, sustained serious injuries," Haidergarh SHO Ajay Prakash Tripathi said.

The police rushed all three victims to the Haidergarh Community Health Centre, where doctors declared Chandan and Raghunandan dead. The truck driver managed to escape with the vehicle, he said.

"Chandan, the eldest, was married and had two young children. Raghunandan was unmarried," Tripathi added.

He said police are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify the truck and trace the driver.

