Ballia (UP) April 16 (PTI) The statue of Army soldier Girdhari Prajapati, who was killed by militants in Jammu and Kashmir in 2013, was vandalised by some unknown persons in a village here, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the statue at Bakwa Darao village was damaged on April 14.

In a police complaint, Brij Vilas Prajapati said that he had gone to clean the site of his son's statue and light a lamp there on April 14 evening when he found it damaged.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against unknown people and an investigation was initiated.

Girdhari Prajapati, a resident of Bakwa, was among the eight army personnel killed in a deadly attack by militants in Srinagar's Hyderpora in June 2013.

