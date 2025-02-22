Hathras (UP), Feb 22 (PTI) Three teenage girls, including two sisters, died when their motorcycle lost control and rammed into a rickshaw here on Saturday evening, police said.

The accident occurred near Badar village in Saadabad area when Shahzad (24) returning after taking his sisters -- Nargis (14) and Shahnaz (16) -- and their friend Pihu Sharma (17) from Kasturba Gandhi Aavaasiye Balika Vidyalaya in Aligarh, officials said.

The four were returning to Agra when the motorcycle lost control on Agra Road, rammed into a rickshaw and fell, a police officer said.

Station House Officer (SHO), Sadabad, Satendra Singh Raghav, said the girls died in the accident while Shahzad was injured.

The three girls and Shahzad are from Agra, he added.

